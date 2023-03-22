Roslovic scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Capitals.

Roslovic picked up a power-play goal in the second period before scoring the game-winner in overtime, one-timing a feed from Johnny Gaudreau on the odd-man rush. The two-goal game snaps a streak of six games without a tally for Roslovic. The 26-year-old forward is up to nine goals and 29 assists through 67 games this season.