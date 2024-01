Bean scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

Bean has three points, including two goals, in his last five games after wallowing through a 26-game point drought. But he also got danced by Travis Konecny on one of the Philly goals, exposing his defensive limits. Bean has the skating and offensive skills to contribute fantasy points, but at 25, he's yet to play a full NHL season. Don't over-invest. That drought is still too fresh.