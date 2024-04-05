Bean (undisclosed) will be out for "a while" after exiting Thursday's game versus the Isles in the third period following a blocked shot, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

A roster move is likely incoming, as the Blue Jackets currently have just five healthy defensemen. Given the time of the year and the team's poor placement in the standings, Bean could be shut down for the rest of the campaign due to even a moderate injury. Jake Christiansen is the most likely candidate to rise to the NHL roster as a replacement.