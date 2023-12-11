Bean recorded two blocked shots, a shot on net and a hit in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

The 25-year-old blueliner continues to draw a regular shift for Columbus with Damon Severson (oblique) and Adam Boqvist (shoulder) both on IR, but Bean hasn't done much with his opportunities. He's gone 23 games without registering a point, last getting onto a scoresheet with an assist Oct. 24 against the Ducks. During that drought, he's recorded 30 blocked shots, 25 shots on goal, 10 PIM, eight hits and a minus-7 rating. Despite his pedigree as the 13th overall pick in the 2016 Draft, Bean has never been able to make an impact in the NHL, and he seems unlikely to be brought back as a restricted free agent next season given his current $2.3 million salary.