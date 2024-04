Per Coby Maeir of 1st Ohio Battery, Bean (undisclosed) will miss the remainder of the season, according to coach Pascal Vincent.

Bean was injured after blocking a shot Thursday against the Islanders. He finishes the season with four goals, nine assists and 110 blocked shots in 72 appearances. Look for the Blue Jackets to recall a defenseman ahead of Saturday's game versus Philadelphia, as they currently have only five healthy rearguards.