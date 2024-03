Bean notched an assist in Monday's 6-3 victory over the Golden Knights.

Bean was able to end a five-game pointless streak but still hasn't managed to find the back of the net since Jan. 27 versus Vancouver, a stretch of 13 contests without a marker. Considering the 25-year-old defenseman hasn't recorded a shot in seven straight outings, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting him to generate much in the way of offensive output any time soon.