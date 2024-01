Bean scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Bean converted off a turnover created by Yegor Chinakhov's takeaway. With five points over his last 13 outings, Bean has at least put up respectable offense for a bottom-four defenseman lately. He's at eight points, 61 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 45 appearances, so most fantasy managers can do better for their defensive depth.