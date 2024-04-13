Greaves will get a road start Saturday versus the Predators, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

It'll be the fifth start in Columbus' last six games for Greaves, with Daniil Tarasov (upper body) and Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) both sidelined. He'd gone 1-3-0 despite a solid .923 save percentage in his last four outings. Greaves will face a Nashville team averaging 3.23 goals per game.