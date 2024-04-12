Greaves turned aside 42 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Panthers.

Matthew Tkachuk ripped a shot past Greaves just 47 seconds into the first period, and the 23-year-old netminder got little help the rest of the night as he faced a season-high 46 shots on net. Since his promotion in early April, Greaves has allowed 11 goals on 142 shots (.923 save percentage), but he has just a 3.02 GAA and 1-3-0 record to show for it as the Blue Jackets get ready to head back to the draft lottery.