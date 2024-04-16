Greaves will patrol the home crease versus Carolina in Tuesday's season finale, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Greaves has gone 2-6-0 in limited NHL action this season, but he's posted a decent .906 save percentage behind a poor Blue Jackets team over that stretch. He'll try to secure his third career NHL victory in a rough home matchup with a red-hot Hurricanes squad that's won five straight games.