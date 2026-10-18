Greaves stopped all 29 shots he faced in Saturday's 1-0 overtime win over the Rangers.

Greaves bounced back impressively after surrendering 11 goals across his previous four appearances, earning his first shutout of the season while posting his second-highest save total of the season. The 25-year-old netminder also helped Columbus kill all three New York power plays, providing a much-needed improvement following the team's recent defensive struggles. While his early-season inconsistency remains a concern, Saturday's performance offers encouragement for fantasy managers relying on him for starts and wins.