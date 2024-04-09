Greaves will guard the road goal Tuesday against Tampa Bay, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Greaves is coming off a 37-save performance in Saturday's 6-2 win over Philadelphia. He has a 2-3-0 record with a 2.82 GAA and a .924 save percentage in five NHL appearances this season. The Lightning sit fifth in the league with 3.52 goals per contest this campaign.