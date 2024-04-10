Greaves allowed four goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

With the game knotted up at 2-2 in the third period, the Lightning finally pulled away with three consecutive goals, including an empty-netter to end the contest. This was only Greaves' sixth game on the season in which he has two wins and four losses. This second stint with the team, after being pulled up from the minors, is an opportunity for Greaves to showcase his talent for the big club for next season.