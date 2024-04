Greaves will draw the home start Saturday against the Flyers, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Greaves stopped 24 of 25 shots in a loss Thursday against the Islanders after Daniil Tarasov (upper body) left with an injury. With both Tarasov and Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) sidelined, Greaves could be in for a significant workload down the stretch. Overall, he's 1-3-0 with a .917 save percentage and 3.04 GAA this season.