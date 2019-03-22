Korpisalo allowed four goals on 22 shots in a 4-1 loss to Edmonton on Thursday.

Korpisalo's record moves to 9-7-3 following Thursday's loss, with the Finn now winless in his last seven starts, going 0-5-1 with a 3.00 GAA and .886 save percentage. His last victory came back on Jan. 15, so rolling with Korpisalo -- in any format -- seems like a risky move at this point.