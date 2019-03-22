Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Bad times continue versus Oilers
Korpisalo allowed four goals on 22 shots in a 4-1 loss to Edmonton on Thursday.
Korpisalo's record moves to 9-7-3 following Thursday's loss, with the Finn now winless in his last seven starts, going 0-5-1 with a 3.00 GAA and .886 save percentage. His last victory came back on Jan. 15, so rolling with Korpisalo -- in any format -- seems like a risky move at this point.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Draws road start Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Busy man in goalie duel•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Defending net Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gives it old college try•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Needed in relief against Oilers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...