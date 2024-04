Korpisalo will defend the road net Monday versus the Rangers, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Korpisalo is coming off a 21-save performance in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Montreal. He has gone 2-2-0 over his past four outings, posting a .906 save percentage during that span. Korpisalo has a 21-25-4 record this campaign with a 3.26 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 54 appearances. The Rangers have 3.38 goals per game this season, which is tied for seventh in the league.