Korpisalo allowed four goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers.

While Korpisalo's poor play was often part of the problem for the Senators this season, three of his last four losses were because the team in front of him didn't score. This was likely the 29-year-old's last game of the campaign -- if that holds true, he finishes with a 21-26-4 record, a 3.27 GAA and an .890 save percentage in a career-high 55 games in the first season of a five-year contract. The Senators' season finale is Tuesday in Boston, a game Anton Forsberg is likely to start.