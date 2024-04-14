Korpisalo made 21 saves in a 5-4 shootout win over Montreal on Saturday.

The game wasn't exactly a goalie show. Korpisalo stopped all three shooters in the shootout, though, to secure the victory. After six wins in seven games in the back half of March, Korpisalo's balloon burst with a 2-4-0 run in his last six starts. He's locked up through 2027-28 with a $4 million AAV. Korpisalo would be a very expensive buyout, so expect the Sens to give him every chance to perform next season. And he may be a real sleeper if he can step into that role.