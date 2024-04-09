Korpisalo will patrol the crease for Tuesday's road clash with Florida, per NHL.com.

Korpisalo will be making his sixth consecutive appearance in goal, having gone 2-3-0 with a 2.94 GAA in his previous five outings. Despite the Senators having been officially eliminated from playoff contention, the club continues to lean on Korpisalo instead of giving Anton Forsberg some work. Still, the Sens end the year with a back-to-back against the Rangers on Bruins on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, so look for Korpisalo to get one of those two contests.