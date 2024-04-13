Korpisalo will defend the home crease versus Montreal on Saturday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Korpisalo was terrific in two wins over Montreal in January, stopping 45 of 48 shots. He had a tough loss Tuesday against the Panthers as he turned aside 28 shots in a 2-0 loss. Korpisalo is 20-25-4 with a 3.25 GAA and an .891 save percentage this season. The Canadiens are averaging 2.78 goals this season, 27th in the NHL.