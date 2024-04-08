Korpisalo kicked out 20 of 22 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals on Sunday.

Even though he did not face many shots in the contest, Korpisalo turned away the final 12 sent his way to give the Senators the win in overtime and to finish with a .909 save percentage. Korpisalo has been very streaky as of late as this was his first win after three straight losses and prior to that he had three consecutive wins. The Senators are officially out of the playoff race but look for Korpisalo to continue to get starts as this was his fifth in a row.