Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Between pipes versus Preds
Korpisalo will tend the twine for Thursday's home clash with Nashville.
With Sergei Bobrovsky unavailable after failing to live up to team expectations, Korpisalo will make his first start of 2019. The backup netminder figures to get at least one more during the team's upcoming back-to-back, either Saturday or Sunday against the Capitals or Rangers, respectively.
