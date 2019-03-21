Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Draws road start Thursday
Korpisalo will start in goal Thursday night against host Edmonton, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.
The Finnish netminder is one victory shy of cracking the 10-win barrier for the first time since his stellar rookie campaign in 2015-16 -- when Korpisalo prevailed 16 times through 31 games and maintained quality ratios. He'll reportedly be countered by Mikko Koskinen in this next start, squaring off against an Oilers club that ranks 21st in home scoring at 2.94 goals per game.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Busy man in goalie duel•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Defending net Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gives it old college try•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Needed in relief against Oilers•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Unravels against Lightning•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...