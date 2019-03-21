Korpisalo will start in goal Thursday night against host Edmonton, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.

The Finnish netminder is one victory shy of cracking the 10-win barrier for the first time since his stellar rookie campaign in 2015-16 -- when Korpisalo prevailed 16 times through 31 games and maintained quality ratios. He'll reportedly be countered by Mikko Koskinen in this next start, squaring off against an Oilers club that ranks 21st in home scoring at 2.94 goals per game.