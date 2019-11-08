Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Earns win in Arizona
Korpisalo stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.
Korpisalo stopped 15 of 16 shots in the first period and all nine in the third to pick up the win. The Finn improved to 6-6-1 with a 3.05 GAA and an .896 save percentage. Thursday's win snapped a four-game losing streak for the goalie. Korpisalo figures to have a good chance at receiving the starting nod Saturday in Colorado.
