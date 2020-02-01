Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Expected to travel with team
Korpisalo (knee) will travel with the Blue Jackets on their upcoming road trip, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
This by no means guarantees Korpisalo's return is imminent, but it's encouraging to see he will travel. The Blue Jackets play in Buffalo on Saturday and Montreal on Sunday. Korpisalo was initially expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus -- he's been out slightly longer than four weeks at this time.
