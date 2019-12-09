Korpisalo will patrol the road crease in Monday's contest against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Korpisalo has lost three of his last four starts, recording an .889 save percentage and 2.80 GAA during that stretch. The 25-year-old will get a shot to get back on track, though, as he'll draw a difficult test. The Capitals have averaged 3.61 goals per game -- third in the league -- and converted on 24.5 percent of power-play opportunities.