Korpisalo (hip) has been cleared ahead of the start of training camp, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Korpisalo's status for the start of the campaign was somewhat in doubt after having undergone hip surgery back in March but it appears the netminder is fit and available. Korpisalo will likely enter the season as the No. 2 option behind Elvis Merzlikins but could still see plenty of starts in a split-share workload.