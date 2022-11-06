Korpisalo turned aside 40 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Making his first start of the season after completing his recovery from hip surgery, Korpisalo was greeted by the same porous blue line and general lack of intensity from the Columbus roster that has already done damage to the ratios of Elvis Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov. It's not clear what the Blue Jackets plan to do in net once they return to North America after having been swept in Finland this weekend by the Avs, but the most likely scenario will see Tarasov head to the AHL, with Korpisalo remaining on the NHL roster to back up Merzlikins. Unless the level of play in front of them improves significantly, however, it won't make much difference who's in the crease for the Jackets.