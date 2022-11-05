Korpisalo will defend the home crease against Colorado on Saturday, according to Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

It will be the first start of the season for Korpisalo and it will be in his native Finland. Korpisalo underwent offseason hip surgery and missed the first three weeks of the season. He was 7-11-0 last season with a 4.15 GAA and an .877 save percentage. Korpisalo will face the Avalanche who defeated the Blue Jackets 6-3 Friday.