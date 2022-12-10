Korpisalo sustained a lower-body injury and isn't expected to return to Friday's game against Calgary.

Korpisalo stopped the 12 shots he faced in the first period, but was replaced by Elvis Merzlikins for the start of the second. Merzlikins, who entered the season with a 5.06 GAA and .856 save percentage in 11 contests, might be leaned on despite his struggles if Korpisalo is unavailable for any significant stretch of time. The 28-year-old entered Friday's game with a 4-5-1 record, 3.65 GAA and .899 save percentage in 11 contests.