Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Suffers OT loss
Korpisalo allowed three goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Korpisalo had little chance on any of Cam Fowler's goals Sunday. The OT loss ruined his flawless record and Korpisalo now owns a 3-0-1 record. Still, he should see another start this week, with Columbus playing back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.
