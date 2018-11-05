Korpisalo allowed three goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Korpisalo had little chance on any of Cam Fowler's goals Sunday. The OT loss ruined his flawless record and Korpisalo now owns a 3-0-1 record. Still, he should see another start this week, with Columbus playing back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories