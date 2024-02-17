Danforth (illness) is good to play Saturday versus San Jose, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Danforth has nine goals and 19 points in 52 contests this season. He was initially questionable for Saturday's contest after being unavailable for Friday's practice, but the 30-year-old ultimately won't miss any playing time due to the illness.
