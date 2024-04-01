Share Video

Danforth (concussion) will return to the lineup Monday versus the Avalanche, according to Dave Maetzold of Bally Sports Ohio.

Danforth, who missed the past 11 games, is slated to center the third line versus Colorado. He has contributed 10 goals, 21 points, 77 shots on net and 104 hits over 63 outings this campaign.

