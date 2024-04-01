Danforth (concussion) will return to the lineup Monday versus the Avalanche, according to Dave Maetzold of Bally Sports Ohio.
Danforth, who missed the past 11 games, is slated to center the third line versus Colorado. He has contributed 10 goals, 21 points, 77 shots on net and 104 hits over 63 outings this campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Out indefinitely•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Out of action Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Available Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Dealing with illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Garners helper Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Sets new personal best•