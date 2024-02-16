Danforth missed Friday's practice due to an illness, but coach Pascal Vincent is hopeful the forward will still be available Saturday versus San Jose, per Blue Jackets radio host Dylan Tyrer.

Danforth has nine goals, 19 points, 68 shots and 87 hits in 52 contests this season. Yegor Chinakhov (upper body) might return Saturday, and if Danforth can play as well, then Mathieu Olivier might serve as a healthy scratch.