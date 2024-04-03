Danforth is battling an illness and consequently questionable for Thursday's game against the Islanders, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Danforth has 10 goals, 21 points, 22 PIM, 105 hits and 45 blocks in 64 appearances in 2023-24. If he can't play Thursday, then Columbus might recall a forward from AHL Cleveland.
