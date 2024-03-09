Danforth (illness) will not be in the lineup versus Nashville on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Danforth has 10 goals and 21 points in 63 games this season. The Blue Jackets will need to recall someone from the minors ahead of Saturday's game, as they currently have 11 forwards and six defensemen on their roster.
