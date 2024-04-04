Danforth (illness) is good to play Thursday versus the Islanders, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Danforth didn't end up missing any playing time due to the illness. He has 10 goals, 21 points and 105 hits in 64 outings in 2023-24.
