Danforth is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a concussion, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Danforth didn't play in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Nashville due to what was initially reported as an illness. He has chipped in 10 goals, 21 points, 77 shots on net and 104 hits across 63 appearances this season. Carson Meyer will replace Danforth in the lineup Tuesday against Montreal.