Danforth notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.
Danforth continues to provide steady play in a bottom-six role. The winger has four goals and an assist in his last nine appearances. For the season, the 29-year-old has racked up 12 points, 62 shots on net, 81 hits and a minus-2 rating in 39 appearances in his first taste of NHL action.
