Marchenko scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Marchenko tied the game with a third-period tally. He's scored in the back-to-back outings after going six games without a point. The 22-year-old winger's 11 goals and zero assists in 25 contests represent a stat line not seen for a rookie since 1926-27, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports. As long as he's scoring Marchenko could have some fantasy appeal, but managers would probably prefer to see him round out his play.