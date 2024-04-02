Marchenko had a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.
Marchenko opened the scoring when he hit the 20-goal milestone for the second time in his young career. This was his second goal in as many games. He also added an assist on the empty-netter, three shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 18:11 of ice time. After a solid rookie season last year, keep an eye on Marchenko's development for a clearer picture of his fantasy value in the future.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Offers helper in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Should play against Ottawa•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Healthy scratch Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Two-point night aids win•