Marchenko had a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Marchenko opened the scoring when he hit the 20-goal milestone for the second time in his young career. This was his second goal in as many games. He also added an assist on the empty-netter, three shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 18:11 of ice time. After a solid rookie season last year, keep an eye on Marchenko's development for a clearer picture of his fantasy value in the future.