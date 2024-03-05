Marchenko will be a healthy scratch Tuesday against Pittsburgh. Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Marchenko will be replaced in the lineup by Andrew Peeke, as the Blue Jackets will dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards in the contest. The 23-year-old Marchenko has 17 goals and 32 points in 59 contests this campaign.
