Marchenko (illness) is expected to be available for Thursday's game versus the Senators, Coby Maeir of 1st Ohio Battery reports.

Marchenko missed Tuesday's loss to Montreal due to an illness, but he should return to his usual middle-six role and a spot on one of Columbus' power-play units against Ottawa. He's picked up 17 goals, 32 points and 151 shots through 61 contests this campaign.