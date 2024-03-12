Marchenko (illness) is feeling under the weather and may or may not play Tuesday against Montreal, per Aaron Portzline.
Marchenko has put together a solid season for Columbus, registering 17 goals and 15 assists in 61 games played. The 23-year-old will continue to progress with the big club and look to have a breakout season next year. If he plays tonight he will be on the second line with Dmitiri Voronkov and Trey Fix-Wolansky.
