Marchenko scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Both his points came in the first period as the Jackets battled the visitors to a 2-2 tie, but the game was all Isles after that. Marchenko has a three-game goal streak going, and Thursday's tally gave him 21 on the season, tying his total as a rookie in 2022-23.