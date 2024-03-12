Marchenko (illness) is not available for Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Marchenko was deemed questionable to play earlier in the day, but he's not able to go. Brendan Gaunce is expected to draw into the lineup with Marchenko sidelined. His next chance to play is Thursday versus the Senators.
