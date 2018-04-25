Hannikainen was in action for just 33 contests this season, despite frequently traveling between AHL Cleveland and Columbus.

Hannikainen appeared to be the organization's primary emergency depth option and, as a result, he played in 33 NHL games and only eight AHL matchups. With the Blue Jackets, the winger tallied three goals and a trio of helpers, while he managed another three assists with the Monsters. If the Finn can get some consistent minutes next year, he might be able to show off the scoring touch that saw him rack up 37 points in 57 minor-league outings in 2016-17.