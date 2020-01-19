Kivlenieks will guard the road crease for Sunday's contest against the Rangers, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Kivlenieks will start at the NHL level for the first time in his young career. The 23-year-old owns a 7-7-2 record with a .896 save percentage and 3.04 GAA in 16 AHL appearances this season. Elvis Merzlikins has posted shutouts in three of his last four outings, but Kivlenieks will be a risky play Sunday.