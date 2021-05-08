Kivlenieks stopped 31 of 34 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Detroit's final two goals were scored into an empty net. Making only his seventh career NHL appearance and first since 2019-20, the Jackets handed Kivlenieks a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, but the 24-year-old couldn't make it hold up as the Wings beat him three times in a 3:02 span later in the frame. Per Alison Lukan of The Athletic, Kivlenieks will also be between the pipes Saturday.