Del Zotto scored a goal on his only shot and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Florida.

Del Zotto got the Blue Jackets on the board less than six minutes into the second period, jumping into a rush and beating Sergei Bobrovsky with a backhander to cut Florida's lead to 2-1. It was the second goal of the year for Del Zotto and his first since Feb. 11, halting a 10-game point drought in the process. The veteran defenseman has seven points and a solid plus-8 rating in 26 games this season.